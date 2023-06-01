 Skip to content

Battle Bands update for 1 June 2023

Battle Bands Hotfix!

Build 11373112 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a quick hotfix to update the in-game news with info about the recent Single Player Update.

Also, here's a pic of Poochie, Zach's dog, just to round out this very short update a little!

Thank you all for the continued feedback!

