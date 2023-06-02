Astride Early Access Release

The moment we've all been eagerly waiting for has finally come! We are happy to announce that Astride has officially launched its early access phase on Steam! We cannot express enough gratitude for the incredible support you have shown us throughout the challenges we faced along the way.

While Astride is being released in its early stages, we consider this a valuable opportunity for our community to actively participate in shaping the future of the game. Your feedback is important to us as we strive to make Astride reach its full potential.

It's important to note that, as an early access title, Astride will contain bugs and issues. We want to assure you that we are working to address these problems. You can find a comprehensive list of known issues and our plans to fix them in the patch notes for the early access build. The patch notes will also highlight the new features and adjustments we have implemented based on the feedback received during the playtest.

FOR ALL KICKSTARTER AND PATREON SUPPORTERS ELIGIBLE FOR EARLY ACCESS KEYS:

To get a hold of your Steam keys, please use the following codes and send a direct message to @R2_Key2 in the [Astride Discord server](www.discord.gg/astride).

.patreon_verify YourEmailHere

.kickstarter_verify YourEmailHere

Make sure you switch out YourEmailHere with the email connected to your Patreon or Kickstarter profile. If you need any help retrieving your keys, please create a ticket in the #help-and-support channel in the [Discord server](www.discord.gg/astride) and our moderators will be happy to help you out.

In regards to the Mac build of Astride, we are working on developing a functional build in the near future. We realize that the absence of immediate Mac support at release might be disappointing for many of you. However, we want to assure you that we are committed to delivering a Mac build as soon as possible.

We want to take a moment to express our heartfelt appreciation for the amazing community that has formed around Astride. Your dedication and support have been incredibly important in making this journey possible, and we are truly grateful for each and every one of you.