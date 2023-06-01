6-1-23 Hotfix

Scholar:

Review had its rarity increased to Epic and several changes across its tiers. The first and second tier each yield one less energy on reshuffle, the final tier yields 2 less and now exhausts.

Trickster:

Ace of Strength had its might gain increased from 2 -> 3

Acrobatics had its right side energy increased from 0 -> 1

Adrenaline now has one dodge on the right

Alchemist now adds Moss Pills on exhaust on the left

Binge has been changed to be slow by default and life steal instead of healing

Blade has its damage on the right reduced from 2 -> 1 and gained 1 healing

Blade Flurry now adds one blade on the left

Called Shot has its energy cost removed

Cover Your Tracks now discards one on the left

Dead On had its damage reduced from 10 -> 7

Expose had its right side energy cost increased from 0 -> 1

Fan of Blades had its right side energy cost removed

Hidden Shiv had its right side energy increased from 0 -> 1

Jagged Bag had its energy cost removed, now adds one blade on the left and three blade on the right

Killing Time is now quick by default

King Maker was redesigned in to a Seven/Ace design

King’s Coin had its riposte value on the left reduced from 3 -> 2

Mirror Strike damage reduced from 3 -> 2

Moss Pill was removed and Elixir was renamed to Moss Pill

Mossy Distillation had its energy cost removed but now adds 5 -> 3 cards

Ornate Arms is now centered and has no energy cost

Phantom Edge has been redesigned, it’s left side now give 2 might and exhausts, while it’s right side has two 0 damage symbols and one might symbol

Serrated Smile now adds a Deflect on the left

Stockpile now exhausts at the final tier

Trophy Case energy cost reduced from 6 -> 3

Untouchable had the symbols removed from its left side

Druid:

Centered Subdue damage reduced from 4 -> 3

Cycle of Violence energy cost reduced from 4 -> 3

Atoned:

Depression block gain reduced from 18 -> 10

Faithless Gains is now quick by default but has a centered 50/50 wheel of 1 energy gain on swipe on either left or right

Fear block gain reduced from 6 -> 5, and enemy block gain reduced from 6 -> 5

Intolerance enemy block gain reduced from 18 -> 10

Sanctuary block gain on swipe reduced from 4 -> 2