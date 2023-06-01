 Skip to content

Ages of Conflict: World War Simulator update for 1 June 2023

v2.2.3

Share · View all patches · Build 11372959 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Bugfixes & Improvements
  • When spawning cities, they will be cores by default if spawned over nation territory
  • Camera no more moves to capital when clicking on nation in Scenario editor
  • Fixed being able to manually ally a nation the selected nation was at war with
  • Fixed being able to paint water under cities
  • Fixed a bunch of nation names in default scenarios
  • Fixed Luxembourg's borders in World Map Scenario
  • Fixed nation highlight not disappearing when clicking off
  • Fixed alliance tooltip
  • Fixed one translation

