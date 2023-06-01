Bugfixes & Improvements
- When spawning cities, they will be cores by default if spawned over nation territory
- Camera no more moves to capital when clicking on nation in Scenario editor
- Fixed being able to manually ally a nation the selected nation was at war with
- Fixed being able to paint water under cities
- Fixed a bunch of nation names in default scenarios
- Fixed Luxembourg's borders in World Map Scenario
- Fixed nation highlight not disappearing when clicking off
- Fixed alliance tooltip
- Fixed one translation
Changed files in this update