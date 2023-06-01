 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Space Trash Scavenger Playtest update for 1 June 2023

Build 0.19989

Share · View all patches · Build 11372929 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Testing new logo using new font
-Reduce doppler sfx from machines
-Credits button works after end of demo and return ot main screen.
-Update credits text.
-Increased pilot seat size.
-Added silicon to entity recipes.
-Copy changes.
-New app icon at small sizes.
-JetPack fuel 2,3 and medpack 2,3 are Coming Soon in blueprint shop as not attainable in demo. -Incubators and factories do not have proportion slider because conveyors deliver directly to cells and T junctions split streams now.
-Conveyor T junctions can only split 1 item type.
-Fixed missing tutorial text at end of tutorial.

Changed files in this update

Space Trash Scavenger Playtest Content Depot 1832211
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link