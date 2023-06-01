-Testing new logo using new font
-Reduce doppler sfx from machines
-Credits button works after end of demo and return ot main screen.
-Update credits text.
-Increased pilot seat size.
-Added silicon to entity recipes.
-Copy changes.
-New app icon at small sizes.
-JetPack fuel 2,3 and medpack 2,3 are Coming Soon in blueprint shop as not attainable in demo. -Incubators and factories do not have proportion slider because conveyors deliver directly to cells and T junctions split streams now.
-Conveyor T junctions can only split 1 item type.
-Fixed missing tutorial text at end of tutorial.
Space Trash Scavenger Playtest update for 1 June 2023
Build 0.19989
-Testing new logo using new font
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update