Build 0.19989

-Testing new logo using new font

-Reduce doppler sfx from machines

-Credits button works after end of demo and return ot main screen.

-Update credits text.

-Increased pilot seat size.

-Added silicon to entity recipes.

-Copy changes.

-New app icon at small sizes.

-JetPack fuel 2,3 and medpack 2,3 are Coming Soon in blueprint shop as not attainable in demo. -Incubators and factories do not have proportion slider because conveyors deliver directly to cells and T junctions split streams now.

-Conveyor T junctions can only split 1 item type.

-Fixed missing tutorial text at end of tutorial.