Chance to win Shimazu for Free!

Hi all!

ːsteamhappyː

As you know we are working on Shimazu, coming soon on Steam!

To thank you for your support we decided to draw live 3 emails and the winners will receive for free:

Shimazu- digital game (Steam Key)

3 Wallpapers

Digital Artbook

Physical Artbook via Amazon

Click on the link below and send us a message with your email address to join the draw!

![](https://img1.wsimg.com/isteam/ip/8e88ce43-1f15-433e-8b06-da1937bdf91c/spacefarer%20new%20logo.png/:/rs=w:200,h:200,cg:true,m/cr=w:200,h:200/qt=q:95SUBSCRIBE NOW)

We'll use your email to send you only important announcements and updates about our launch campaign and to let you know when and where there will be the draw of the winners. If you'll want to unsubscribe for some reason just email us at jake@spacefarergames.com

Feel free to spread the word!

Spacefarer Games