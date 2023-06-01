 Skip to content

Halfwish Playtest update for 1 June 2023

010623 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11372868 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Additions:

  • New icons added to math bar help users more

  • A crown above user's names added to help identify who is currently winning has been added

  • DropKick is now enabled

  • Changes:

  • Updated Scry and MnkaGiga animation

  • Power banner will be displayed first, follow by the prompt options (if necessary)

  • Splashscreen visuals updated (New play button, new panel to hold buttons in)

  • Changed Vanguard's Passive

  • Pinpoint to be calculated and take effect during showdown instead of after showdown

  • Colour of Dice Value in main phase and scout phase to change accordingly when a DV is increased or Decreased at this moment. (Red if DV is lower than dice face value. Green if DV is higher than dice face value)

  • Bounty Hunter to deal damage on the next turn during showdown now instead of at the start of turn.

  • Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed hidden cache to give point to the winner

  • Fixed a bug that caused Overshield to not be overwritten by clash

  • Fixed a bug that caused Roar to not be calculated and shown properly in pvp

  • Fixed a bug that caused rooftop sanctuary to not give points after flipping

