010623 Patch Notes

Additions:

New icons added to math bar help users more

A crown above user's names added to help identify who is currently winning has been added

DropKick is now enabled

Changes:

Updated Scry and MnkaGiga animation

Power banner will be displayed first, follow by the prompt options (if necessary)

Splashscreen visuals updated (New play button, new panel to hold buttons in)

Changed Vanguard's Passive

Pinpoint to be calculated and take effect during showdown instead of after showdown

Colour of Dice Value in main phase and scout phase to change accordingly when a DV is increased or Decreased at this moment. (Red if DV is lower than dice face value. Green if DV is higher than dice face value)

Bounty Hunter to deal damage on the next turn during showdown now instead of at the start of turn.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed hidden cache to give point to the winner

Fixed a bug that caused Overshield to not be overwritten by clash

Fixed a bug that caused Roar to not be calculated and shown properly in pvp