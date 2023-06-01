Hello BrVRers!

This is a quick patch for a bug that one of our playtesters was having where upon entering the frontrooms, they would be stuck inside a cupboard. Funny bug I know, however it needed fixing. I was not able to replicate the issue, however I couldn't say for sure who else was having the issue so I pushed a patch.

There are a couple of other things though:

- Added a new item: Crate keys

These keys are scattered around the lower levels and can be used to unlock the orange and blue crates. They can be found lying around in obscure places, however they can also be bought at some locations.

- Added many props to level 11

Added dumpsters, streetlights, trash bins, newspaper dispensers, mailboxes, fences, gates, corrugated fences, caution barriers, barrels, street barriers, and more. Also, the render distance is slightly increased for some buildings.

Made the shelves in level 4 more intuitive

The shelves inside chaze's guns and supplies now have a prop showing what the kiosk on the shelf is for.

M1 garand bolt can be pulled regardless of open state

I have legitimately no idea why you'd want to waste a bullet doing this, put you can now. Yay realism.

And that's it for today! Bye!