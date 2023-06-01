UPDATE # New Cars and Fixes

With this update, we have added two new vehicles. However, these vehicles are exclusive to the auction system, and you will only be able to find them there. Finding these vehicles may be a bit challenging, but it adds to the excitement of the game. Good luck in your search!
**
New Cars
**
Fixes
Car Auction
- Profile names and other players' names have been added.
- The issue with the visibility of other vehicles in the garage has been fixed.
- The back button has been fixed.
- The status of the car being sold has been added to the screens.
Other
- The translation errors in the car wash panel have been fixed.
- The tablet's hand issue has been resolved.
- The slot numbers for cars in the listings have been increased to 50.
- The issue with workers sliding down in the repair area has been fixed.
- The issue with the appraisal worker sliding down has been fixed.
- The issue where parts wouldn't get fixed when painted on the spot has been resolved.
- Car torques are now being updated correctly.
- The player's swaying feature has been disabled.
- The issue where shifting to neutral would prevent shifting gears again has been fixed.
- Gas stations now deduct a reduced fee (not hundreds of dollars).
Changed files in this update