Car For Sale Simulator 2023 update for 1 June 2023

UPDATE # New Cars and Fixes

1 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

**

New Cars

**



Fixes

Car Auction
  • Profile names and other players' names have been added.
  • The issue with the visibility of other vehicles in the garage has been fixed.
  • The back button has been fixed.
  • The status of the car being sold has been added to the screens.
Other
  • The translation errors in the car wash panel have been fixed.
  • The tablet's hand issue has been resolved.
  • The slot numbers for cars in the listings have been increased to 50.
  • The issue with workers sliding down in the repair area has been fixed.
  • The issue with the appraisal worker sliding down has been fixed.
  • The issue where parts wouldn't get fixed when painted on the spot has been resolved.
  • Car torques are now being updated correctly.
  • The player's swaying feature has been disabled.
  • The issue where shifting to neutral would prevent shifting gears again has been fixed.
  • Gas stations now deduct a reduced fee (not hundreds of dollars).

