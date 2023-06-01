 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Markerboard Jungle: Frogs update for 1 June 2023

June 1st Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11372791 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v.1.00.18.2023.06.01a

This update brings the following changes:

  • Sierra Newt added (enemy preview)
  • Fence Lizard added (enemy preview)
  • Water Striders now swim around
  • Game code prepared for combat (next update)
  • Many bug fixes and art updates

Changed files in this update

Markerboard Jungle: Frogs Content Depot 1014201
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link