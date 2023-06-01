June 1st Update

v.1.00.18.2023.06.01a
This update brings the following changes:
- Sierra Newt added (enemy preview)
- Fence Lizard added (enemy preview)
- Water Striders now swim around
- Game code prepared for combat (next update)
- Many bug fixes and art updates
