EON Fighter update for 1 June 2023

Update 0.15.17

Update 0.15.17

Build 11372753 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug that caused not all icons to be visible in the mission selection menu.

In high activity sectors, you can now see this in the interface during the game.

Players can no longer shoot at Bosses during the introduction.

For each sector, the amount of money obtained increases by 10%. In this way, the higher the sector, the greater the earnings.

Damage received by the player can now be seen in yellow.

If the player completes the charge and still has time on the timer, they will receive a money bonus for each remaining second.

And finally, at the request of some players, you can now shoot with the C key or CTRL, in addition to the left click. Apparently, the sound of the click attracts a lot of attention when they want to play in places where they shouldn't. (͠≖ ͜ʖ͠≖)👌

