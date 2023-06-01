Tumbleweeds + Ghost Interaction + Anti-"Tunneling" Mechanic

Howdy!

A few gameplay additions this update:

Tumbleweeds now spawn randomly around the map. They roll super well, making them a fantastic worm distraction item. They are a 0 fuel - 1 weight item, so they won't help you much in fueling the train, but may save your life in a pinch!

Poltergeists!! (spooky!) Ghosts can now throw props short distances. This is on a 45 second cooldown, and can be used in creative ways to help out your fellow Pardners.