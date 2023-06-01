Tumbleweeds + Ghost Interaction + Anti-"Tunneling" Mechanic

Howdy!
A few gameplay additions this update:
Tumbleweeds now spawn randomly around the map. They roll super well, making them a fantastic worm distraction item. They are a 0 fuel - 1 weight item, so they won't help you much in fueling the train, but may save your life in a pinch!
Poltergeists!! (spooky!) Ghosts can now throw props short distances. This is on a 45 second cooldown, and can be used in creative ways to help out your fellow Pardners.
Anti-Tunneling: When escaping a worm's mouth, the minigame difficulty is now drastically reduced for the next 15 seconds. This should help players who are getting focused by the Worms, especially in multi-worm games. Note: the difficulty ramps back up linearly throughout those 15 seconds.
Misc changes:
- Barrels are now worth slightly less fuel. Due to the the change in how they are thrown in the last update, it's now much easier to roll them to the train, so a slight nerf on fuel value seemed needed.
- The "Hard" worm mouth escape mini game now has an additional bubble.
- Reverted the fuse timer of dynamite when in a Worm's mouth. This was inadvertently changed last update. (aka: it goes boom faster)
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed the Pardner tutorial getting stuck on the "connecting" screen in the lobby. (This was only a bug in the Steam build and not in editor - sorry I didn't catch this!)
- Fixed Pardners heart jars not disappearing if they were revived without anyone picking up the heart jar. (Like if a pardner died within the revive zone)
The tumbleweeds and ghost ability add some interesting tweaks to the game, so let me know what you think!
Stay safe out there, Pardner!
