Developer Journal #5

Greetings Adventurers!

We wanted to thank everyone for your feedback and support during our Early Access launch of Dungeons of Sundaria.

With the recent release of the Festering Bog, we wanted to take some time to talk about the features we are working on and what players can expect to be released with our next dungeon.

Final Dungeon – Ragewind Castle

We are excited to announce that Ragewind Castle will be Dungeon of Sundaria 8th instance.

With the defeat of Demon Lord Malorath, the path to Ragewind Castle has been laid bare. Join the denizens of Sundaria in their assault against Ragewind Castle and learn the truth behind the horrors rampaging across Sundaria.

Ragewind Castle will feature more than a dozen new bosses, one new Class Armor Set, and two new Class Weapon Sets. In addition to Ragewind Castle, there are many other updates coming. We hope to preview some of the new boss set items as we approach the launch of Ragewind Castle.

With the launch of Ragewind Castle, all Classes will receive some new abilities and passive effects! With this week’s Developer Update, we wanted to provide an early preview. Please note that these are all work in progress and must not be considered final.

Champions

Clerics





Rangers

Rogues

Wizards

In addition to the above new Class Abilities, some classes will also be receiving new Passive abilities to further enhance their gameplay! We hope to provide more information about these abilities in the future and look forward to hear your initial feedback.

We have heard the feedback regarding several Quality of Life updates, such as improving trade functionality, enhanced camera options, maps, and other improvements. We are carefully considering each of these improvements and will provide more information on some of them coming to DoS with the launch of Ragewind Castle.

Developer Interview hosted by Chonky!

We are also happy to announce that Chonky will be hosting a developer Q&A/AMA Session with some of the DoS Team on June 9th at 3pm EST!



Again, we want to thank everyone for playing DoS and we ask that you all continue to provide feedback to our team. Please join our Discord community where our Developers engage in daily discussions with our players.

Lastly, we want to close with a small teaser for an upcoming update, most likely due sometime after Ragewind Castle's release.

