Overhaul Edition Now Available! (Rave Heart version 7.0)

Rave Heart Overhaul Update Version 7.0 is now live! with WASD accessibility, new in-game artwork overhaul, bug fixes, and brand-new sidequest content!

Note: Unfortunately, it's been found that old saves from an older version of Rave Heart are no longer compatible with this update. The best solution I could give to anyone who wishes to continue their playthrough is to send me a DM on discord Starmage#4488 and send me which part you are right now in the game of your old save, and a screenshot of your party level + items + equipment, and I'll try creating a new save for you based on the info you gave me. Thank you so much!





