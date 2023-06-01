 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

PongBreak update for 1 June 2023

Autopilot Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 11372541 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

TLDR: Autopilot now uses an angle based on the where the orb is in relation to the cleaner, rather than being forced to be around 42 degrees.

Autopilot is much more flexible now. Before, autopilot would try to apply force at a 42 degree angle unless a "chip shot" was requested (which would add 30 degrees). However, this meant you almost always only had two angles to work with. Now, the angle will be calculated by drawing a line from the players feet to the where the ball enters the swing zone. "Chip shot" will still add 30 degrees, useful when you are close to a wall to avoid trapping the orb under you. This will give you much more control over the orb while still simplifying the gameplay.

Autopilot is the preferred way to play with a controller. However, we are going to explore how we can improve the controller experience when wanting more precise gameplay.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1964301 Depot 1964301
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link