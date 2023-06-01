Autopilot Improvements

TLDR: Autopilot now uses an angle based on the where the orb is in relation to the cleaner, rather than being forced to be around 42 degrees.

Autopilot is much more flexible now. Before, autopilot would try to apply force at a 42 degree angle unless a "chip shot" was requested (which would add 30 degrees). However, this meant you almost always only had two angles to work with. Now, the angle will be calculated by drawing a line from the players feet to the where the ball enters the swing zone. "Chip shot" will still add 30 degrees, useful when you are close to a wall to avoid trapping the orb under you. This will give you much more control over the orb while still simplifying the gameplay.

Autopilot is the preferred way to play with a controller. However, we are going to explore how we can improve the controller experience when wanting more precise gameplay.