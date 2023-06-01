 Skip to content

十五 update for 1 June 2023

2023.06.02 Update(1)

Build 11372486

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Correction of typos in dialogue between Chinese female fans
    2.On April 16th, my mother criticized the correction of typos in the text
  2. Fixed a bug with incorrect configuration of small color avatars in the letter interface
  3. Fixed a bug with incorrect configuration of small color avatars on the branch page of the story interface
  4. Fixed a bug that blocked the factory director's place on April 13th and allowed for continuous dialogue
  5. Optimized the plot direction with Roddy under different options on April 17th
  6. Fixed inappropriate wording in the dialogue with Roddy on April 17th
  7. Fixed typos in the dialogue text with Grandma Zhao on April 18th
  8. Optimized the hierarchical setting of cocoa on April 18th
  9. Optimization of the timing for the change in the amount of 200 ransom sponsored by Zhang Dashu
  10. Fixed typos in the text when Wang Defa did not convert to regular on April 20th

——Special thanks: Station B UP host [Mouthful Run]

