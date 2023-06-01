2023.06.02 Update(1)

- Correction of typos in dialogue between Chinese female fans
2.On April 16th, my mother criticized the correction of typos in the text
- Fixed a bug with incorrect configuration of small color avatars in the letter interface
- Fixed a bug with incorrect configuration of small color avatars on the branch page of the story interface
- Fixed a bug that blocked the factory director's place on April 13th and allowed for continuous dialogue
- Optimized the plot direction with Roddy under different options on April 17th
- Fixed inappropriate wording in the dialogue with Roddy on April 17th
- Fixed typos in the dialogue text with Grandma Zhao on April 18th
- Optimized the hierarchical setting of cocoa on April 18th
- Optimization of the timing for the change in the amount of 200 ransom sponsored by Zhang Dashu
- Fixed typos in the text when Wang Defa did not convert to regular on April 20th
——Special thanks: Station B UP host [Mouthful Run]
