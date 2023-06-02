6/2 Lingjing QiTalk Version Update Announcement

Dear agent

The Lingjing system is expected to undergo a version update on June 2 at 10:30 (UTC/GMT:+8:00), which is expected to take 180 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to offline. Please offline in advance to avoid losses! We will notify you separately after the server is opened. We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the simulated training of agents!

This update will issue compensation: Lingcoin x10000

Welfare Function

● Welfare function: weekly exemption role

Free character experience this week

Agent camp: Wu Qizhi, Aofeng, Jiahui, Qin Qiang, Ling Zhengying, Ge Yongming

Simulated Grievance Camp: Xiaopi, Yuji, Bai Qiulian, Spoon Demon

New Activity

Rainbow Grandpa is here!

Hey hey! Here comes the double door refrigerator~

Activity time: June 2, 2023- June 16, 2023

Collect the full range of Rainbow Baby clothing and redeem it for Qin Qiang - Rainbow Grandpa

Time Limited - Elemental Surge Treasure Box · Fire

Dragon Whispering Flame, Gasification Fist, Martial Arts Defending Heart

Activity time: June 2, 2023- June 16, 2023

Activity Rules:

Gathering the corresponding clothing of the characters can unlock the corresponding hair and social actions, and extract a new currency - Secret Silver, with a high probability of obtaining 16, 10, 8, 5, 3, and 1 Secret Silver.

Secret Silver Mall is officially launched!

Secret Silver Weaving Gift, Warm Enjoying Honey Meaning

The Secret Silver Mall is available for selection of highly popular clothing. Secret silver can be obtained by extracting elements from a treasure chest, and has a high chance of obtaining 16, 10, 8, 5, 3, and 1 secret silver. The mall is updated periodically, and the currency will not be cleared

Secret Silver Shopping Mall Entrance: Shopping Mall - Exchange Mall - Secret Silver

[New fitting room added]

Element Surge · Fire Treasure Box Added: Aofeng - Wudao Longyan · Ao Series, Huo Luan - Wudao Longyan · Zun Series

Redemption page: Rainbow Grandpa interface Redemption

Shopping Mall Listing: White Snow - Encounter Old Knowledge - Apricot Yellow

New on the Secret Silver Shopping Mall: Nalan Lotus Dance - Pure White Flower Wedding Series, Luo Fang - Ghost Bride Series, Shang Xiang - Incredible Lover Series, Shang Xiang - Yin Gui Round Dance Series, Sikong Star - Qimeng Symphony Series, Xiao Li - Juechen Golden Branch Series, Xiao Jun - Yuyan Jiali Series, Jia Hui - Ye Cang Shengnu Series, Nan Gong Yi Chen - Bai Lu Shengnu Series

Problem Repair

Fixed the issue of simulating the Nine tailed Fox to use its spiritual power to attack twice in a row Fixed the issue of mismatched positions between the headwear and face decoration text on the Qimi Gem activity page

And fixed several other issues and optimized the performance of the local area