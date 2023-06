Share · View all patches · Build 11372440 · Last edited 1 June 2023 – 17:52:22 UTC by Wendy

Thanks to everyone who purchased and played our little constellations game!

We added the new content (and some QoL) we made for the Switch version to the PC version completely for free. There's two whole new constellations with new mechanics, and a bunch of small QoL changes.

Tell your friends about the game!

Thanks for playing and have a nice week!