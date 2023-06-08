Patch Notes #4!

Hello hello Pharmaceutical Funambulists we've got some dope fixes for you with some more content and awesome well requested changes coming very soon! So stay tuned!
Here's what we're addressing this round of fixes!
-
The ‘All Products Available' business star has been fixed so you should be able to get full stars now as long you have all legitimate products and services available. Producible products (such as donuts must be in food chutes and ready to be served to get the star )
-
AOE emitters still emitting whilst broken under certain circumstances has been fixed
-
AOE emitters displaying smoke and spark particle effects even when working has been fixed
-
AOE emitters not correctly emitting under some circumstances has been fixed
-
AOE emitter changes not updating products’ qualities immediately has been fixed
-
The special client's reward item is now displayed correct in the map.
-
Free to place store items do not disappear after saving and reloading the game.
-
Adding broken items to the object store (whilst another menu is open) weren’t added previously, they now are added properly.
-
Game un pausing when an auto-save occurs has been fixed
-
Timed special client orders do not retain their progress after failing them now (the orders must be fulfilled from scratch)
-
If an item is destroyed the item UI no longer gets stuck on the screen.
-
The Following Steam Achievements have been fixed (all Steam achievements are now working):
-
I'm hungry Boom!
-
Always has been
-
Invasion
-
Off to work
-
Beep...boop!
If you find any issues with this patch, make sure to report them here!
As a reminder: Here is how to backup your save:
Go to;
steamlibrary>Steamapps>common>dopeloop>dnfc_data>streamingassets>facilitydata
and saving the BYTES file in a folder.
We'll continue dealing out fixes as we work our way through to 1.0!
Thank you all for your support
