 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SCP: EVENT CLASSIFIED Playtest update for 1 June 2023

SCP: Event Classified v0.27

Share · View all patches · Build 11372262 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • 580-spawners-are-working-partially-in-armory-room-only-middle-armor-spawns-correctly by @Sont3k in #582
  • 579-drop-exception by @Sont3k in #583
  • 581-implement-interface-for-choosing-connection-port by @Sont3k in #584
  • 587-replace-bleed-coroutine by @Sont3k in #588
  • 586-check-door-plug-logic-spawn-for-generator by @Sont3k in #589
  • 585-game-results-fix by @Sont3k in #590

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2381371 Depot 2381371
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link