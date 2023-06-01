- 580-spawners-are-working-partially-in-armory-room-only-middle-armor-spawns-correctly by @Sont3k in #582
- 579-drop-exception by @Sont3k in #583
- 581-implement-interface-for-choosing-connection-port by @Sont3k in #584
- 587-replace-bleed-coroutine by @Sont3k in #588
- 586-check-door-plug-logic-spawn-for-generator by @Sont3k in #589
- 585-game-results-fix by @Sont3k in #590
SCP: EVENT CLASSIFIED Playtest update for 1 June 2023
SCP: Event Classified v0.27
Patchnotes
