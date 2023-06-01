Quraffs are here!

Ahoy my fellow Quraffians!

It is my pleasure to announce a mystical no-clip to reality for our lovin' Quraffs --- not in a form of a wooden well burning toy, but rather an adorable pendant.

A limited edition of 10 were made and if you are fast and order one right now, you'll still not be able to get it, because they are not available for sale. Sadly these guys are personal celebratory Quraffs.

It has been a journey of learning with this project for me: Everything from planning to executing to publishing to patching; and everything in between. Currently at 70k players with 88% Positive Ratings is a joyful thing, as most of those people have had the pleasure of meeting Quraffs. Spreading their joy to the world one player at time.

Thank you for being part of this journey.

Best cheers,

Pony

P.S. Game was also updated to 1.3.2, fixing a minor bug with mommy.