Update 0.226 is available in the main branch now!

Main features:
-
Changing the developing technology.
You can now change the technology another CEO is developing by using influence. The cost of influence depends on your Economy skill, the CEO's Economy skill, your share in the company and the CEO's loyalty. Ofcourse, the CEO must not be hostile in order to be influenced.
-
Updated context menu.
The context menu of characters and companies has been redesigned and improved. Agents can now be applied from the context menu. The description of an agent's ability, the cost of application and the duration of the preparation can now be found directly in the context menu.
-
The treasurer's subsidies have been reworked for the new loan system.
The state now compensates the subsidized company for a portion of the interest paid on company loans. The subsidies do not affect principal payments.
-
The departure of hostile CEOs from the company.
Now hostile CEOs will leave your company on their own and with some probability leave to work for a competitor. This only happens if you have a controlling stake in the company. A random CEO available for hire will automatically be hired to replace the CEO who left.
-
Four new events have been added.
- "Approve Initiative" - The company's CEO proposes a 1-year change in the technology being developed.
- "CEO's Salary Increase" - The company's CEO asks for a raise in his salary.
- "Raiding Attempt" - A company in which you have a stake is in danger of being taken over by a competitor because of the actions of one of the shareholders,
- "Threats from the Ultras" - unrest and conflict from the activities of a “White Brotherhood” threatens a catastrophic increase in turnover at companies in one of the states.
Minor features:
- CEO | Removed the offer from the CEO to appoint another CEO to his post.
- Character Creation | The interface for changing your character's name has been modified to match other interfaces for changing names.
- Companies | You will no longer be able to participate in management votes in companies if your share is less than 2% of the shares.
- Stock Exchange | Now, instead of the average purchase price of an existing package, the portfolio displays the ratio of the average purchase price of the package to the current possible sale price in %. Thus, it will be easier to determine the right moment for the sale of an existing block of shares.
- Updated images of several loading screens.
Balance:
-
The pressure of events during the game has been reduced:
- Some of the event results have been changed to more positive ones.
- The chances of obtaining positive event result are increased in most events.
- Random events will occur much less frequently.
-
The distribution of company types by state has been changed to a more realistic one.
Fixes:
Critical fixes:
- Companies | Fixed crash when trying to view a company that was fully owned by another (bankrupt) company.
Other fixes:
- Auction | Fixed incorrect display of the list of auction participants in 4K graphics settings.
- Character Creation | Fixed bugs in generating a new random character.
- Credit system | Fixed a bug due to which the received subsidies did not affect the loans of the updated credit system.
- Credit system | The maximum amount of early repayment of the loan taken is now limited to the reserves of the debtor company in order to prevent possible bankruptcy.
- Influence | Fixed a bug where loyal characters continued to transfer influence from the post after loyalty dropped below the maximum or their bankruptcy.
- Journal | Fixed a bug that caused the victory screen to be shown every time the game was loaded after winning the game.
- Skills | Fixed the periodic disappearance of free skill points after loading the save.
- Starting conditions | Fixed an error when changing the name of the starting company when the name of the previous selected company was displayed instead of the current one.
- State | Fixed a bug that incorrectly calculated the share of banks in the state's GDP.
- Stock exchange | Fixed a bug that caused shares to disappear from the company's portfolio on the exchange.
- Stock exchange | Fixed an incorrect hint about consumers and suppliers for bankrupt companies.
- The “Accident” event | Fixed an error due to which the fine could be added rather than deducted from the reserves of the fined company.
- Other cosmetic changes.
We remind you that game saves created before the update may behave in an unpredictable way. We do not guarantee their stability and recommend you to start a new game.
