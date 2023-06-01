Update 0.226 is available in the main branch now!

Changing the developing technology.

You can now change the technology another CEO is developing by using influence. The cost of influence depends on your Economy skill, the CEO's Economy skill, your share in the company and the CEO's loyalty. Ofcourse, the CEO must not be hostile in order to be influenced.

Updated context menu.

The context menu of characters and companies has been redesigned and improved. Agents can now be applied from the context menu. The description of an agent's ability, the cost of application and the duration of the preparation can now be found directly in the context menu.

The treasurer's subsidies have been reworked for the new loan system.

The state now compensates the subsidized company for a portion of the interest paid on company loans. The subsidies do not affect principal payments.

The departure of hostile CEOs from the company.

Now hostile CEOs will leave your company on their own and with some probability leave to work for a competitor. This only happens if you have a controlling stake in the company. A random CEO available for hire will automatically be hired to replace the CEO who left.