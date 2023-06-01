Hello mercenaries! How were your first raids?

We have a few hotfixes and improvements for you!

Fixed:

Nails can no longer be disassembled into gunpowder.

Fixed various item duplication bugs that could be performed in the ship's inventory.

Adjusted the stacking of ammo when unloading a weapon with more rounds than can fit in a single stack.

Corrected the rendering order of objects in the Temple.

Quasimorphosis no longer resets upon game load.

Weapons no longer get locked if you enter an elevator while reloading.

Localization fixes.

Remember that you can submit information about any bugs you find through the game's main menu and in our Discord! Feel free to join and share your feedback. Dignitas to everyone who is helping us make the game better.

And don't forget to add Quasimorph to your wishlists. End of Dream is just the beginning, and we will soon be back with news about the main game!