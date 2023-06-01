 Skip to content

Travellers Rest update for 1 June 2023

Patch v0.6.0.4

Build 11372093

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • We have fixed a softlock in the tavern construction tutorial.
  • We have fixed a bug that allowed the player to pass through objects if he was near a chicken.
  • We fixed a bug that caused eggs not to be saved in the chicken coop.
  • We have added a new object that can be obtained in the postbox: door for wooden fence.
  • We have fixed a bug that caused to appear the message to go to sleep when starting games.
  • We have fixed a bug in the tooltip of some food groups.
  • We have fixed a bug that caused that the player could not mine a rock in the mine map.
  • We have fixed a bug in an event with Buzz and Holly that occurred if the player tried to interact with them.

