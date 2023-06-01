- Increased number of starting fragments up to 6 for "Flood" game mode
- You can quit to the desktop from any screen with the progress saved
- Added an option to switch off slow idle rotation of the fragments on disc
- Increased range for game board brightness option
- Top and bottom fragments on the locked disc lane now doesn't fade to screen edges
- Opposite lane of disc is not auto-rotated, when the mouse is over locked one
Glass Masquerade 3: Honeylines update for 1 June 2023
Patch 1.0.3
