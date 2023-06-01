 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Glass Masquerade 3: Honeylines update for 1 June 2023

Patch 1.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 11372036 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Increased number of starting fragments up to 6 for "Flood" game mode
  • You can quit to the desktop from any screen with the progress saved
  • Added an option to switch off slow idle rotation of the fragments on disc
  • Increased range for game board brightness option
  • Top and bottom fragments on the locked disc lane now doesn't fade to screen edges
  • Opposite lane of disc is not auto-rotated, when the mouse is over locked one

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1536981 Depot 1536981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1536982 Depot 1536982
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link