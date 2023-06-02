V23: Card balance and bug fixes

Changelog:

Card drawing has been rewritten, leading to some minor differences in how it works.

Drawing gold cards now draws at least +1 silver at minimum.

Gem cards can now be drawn randomly at an extremely low chance.

If you draw a gem card randomly, you draw 2 golds and 2 silvers at minimum.

Special level like Gem, Arsenal and Gold do no longer delete eachother but rather delay eachother to the next level.

Fixed arbitrary getting offered multiple Gem cards.

Pot of meta-gold is now always in the same spot when choosing rewards.

Metacurrency earning has been rewritten, you will recover metacurrency if you return to main menu or the game crashes/closes unexpectedly.

You no longer lose all metacurrency on stage 2, but rather just lose any multipliers.

If you die on stage 3 without taking damage, you don't lose skill check bonus metacurrency.

CON has been changed to be a little less confusing, it now gives the stated Max HP on top of the depraved bonus.

Depraved bonus has been moved in the UI to be less confusing.

Gaining depraved cards no longer heals you directly, aside from CON.

Buffed revolver to fire 2x faster. Buffed Spess Gun to fire 4x faster.

Echo is no longer a debuff for higher dagger tiers, though it's still not that great on them compared to longer cooldown weapons.

New Content:

New helmet 'Brazen': No silver or gold cards, but gain 2x cards.

New Gem card 'Junk': +1 damage and +1% attack speed per bronze medal. [Attach Only]

Dev Notes:

I know a lot of players were getting annoyed by the fact that on arsenal levels, you reroll and you keep getting arsenal and other cards, so I've fixed it so you only get arsenals.

This was meant to be a QoL patch but it sort of turned into randomly fixing stuff that were annoying or buggy, which I guess is sort of QoL in a way.

New brazen helmet is funny and very strong with Junk, though you can really feel the lack of pierce/bounces if you don't have them in metaboard.



Depraved should hopefully be a little less confusing with these changes for new players, but we'll see.

Also removed the loss from stage 2 so people with chronic gambling addictions can get a hold of their lives.



If you find a bug, please report it in our official Discord server: [R.I.C.E. Discord](https://discord.gg/m276pcagpf style=button)