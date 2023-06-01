-=Patch notes for v 0.84=

Since there's some important bugfixes, new stuff, and I will be very busy this weekend, I'm uploading this week's patch earlier:

-Changed how checkpoint works entirely: deposit 1000 on a Mailbox to start Check-pointing your progress. After reaching 1000, any further deposit will update your checkpoint progress.

-The checkpoint is discarded after using it, or after reaching the end of the run of course.

-Changed Rat sounds

-Changed some pickup icons (ammo and armor)

-Stage Complete screen will also show the unlocked Action Figures of the level

-Changed ammo gain with pickups (exception of energy ammo)

-Increased max ammo

-Secret Action Figures now have an purple fiery aura to indicate those are your targets for unlocks.

-Gen2 Bots: are now faster, hp boosted, armor boosted. Do not attack player if attacked anymore.

-Gen2 bullets will not hit the player anymore.

-Health and Dynamite shortcuts are now input-customizable

-Sentry turrets now have a red light to help pinpoint those nasty things.

-Toy guns will be red a little earlier.

-Cars now show metal shards flying when shot