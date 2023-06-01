FreeGameFindings winners added to the game. Added players can be in either regular matchups (countries with no playable map are in China) or their national teams OR even in both!
PuckOFF update for 1 June 2023
NPC Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1765991 Depot 1765991
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update