PuckOFF update for 1 June 2023

NPC Update

Build 11371943 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

FreeGameFindings winners added to the game. Added players can be in either regular matchups (countries with no playable map are in China) or their national teams OR even in both!

