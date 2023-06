This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Hard-Life Closed Beta owners,

You've just received the new version!

There has been about 6 months of changelogs that honestly, I won't be providing. There are too many to go over at this point. I'd rather be spending it on developing more Hard-Life.

We are still a small team and have zero time to provide this coverage , We are focusing on bugfixes / features / new levels.

Join us on the Discord to discuss!