The Ghost - Task of the Ghost Hunters is now available

Hello ghost hunters,

today is the day. The Ghost - Task of the Ghost Hunters game is now officially available on Steam. Now, of course, there is a lot of useful information for you about the release. The game The Ghost - Task of the Ghost Hunters is far from finished after the release. We want to develop the game with your ideas and our ideas into an acceptable game. We currently have a lot of ideas and wishes for The Ghost - Task of the Ghost Hunters, but not only our ideas are important, your ideas are also very important. You also have to play the game and you also have to have fun playing the game. We also know that the game might not please everyone yet, but we want to try to develop the best of the game with you. But for that we need a cooperation with you. If you buy the game there are two advantages for you. 1. You support the development of the game. That means we can use the money to develop the game further and with the 2nd point you have a big advantage. you can save The game will definitely cost more money after completion. Then you have to invest more money in the game. Even if we do discounts, the game might not be as cheap as it was when we started. We will write down some important detailed points below that you may have read from us several times. It is important to us that you know that we have not forgotten the points and are still working on them. We're still a small team at the moment and can't do that much yet. We want to change that in the future.

Our social media

We are always available for you on social media and try to consider every suggestion and feedback. However, it is also important to us that the guidelines on the community are observed. We welcome your feedback as long as you write to us normally. We've had a lot of fun developing The Ghost - Task of the Ghost Hunters so far and we intend to keep it that way.

Events

We would like to tell you a little something. The first event starts today. The release. We have many more events planned but not yet implemented in the game. However, the events are only available for a limited time.

What does the future hold for The Ghost - Task of the Ghost Hunters

In any case, further updates and bug fixes are planned shortly after the release. We try to make sure that we make the updates at an acceptable interval. If you are connected to us on social media, you will always know how far we have come with the development.

COOP

The COOP is and remains one of the most important topics in our development. We want to try to implement a realistic COOP. We can't promise how realistic it is, it depends on many factors. But since the COOP has to work well, we want to keep the COOP in the testing phase for a longer period of time until we are convinced that the COOP works well. We will also regularly invite you to closed tests so that you can test the COOP with us and of course give us feedback. We don't yet know what the joint test will look like.

Our support

The development of the game is our passion and that's why we are usually on the social media for you from Monday to Sunday and always try to react to your messages as quickly as possible. Unfortunately, since only 2 employees are currently developing the game, it is often difficult to react immediately to your messages. That's why we ask you for a little patience if we can't answer immediately. We always try to strike a balance. We are working on the game almost day & night as we are having so much fun developing it. Please also consider that there is a time difference between your country and Germany, from which we work, and therefore our reactions could sometimes take a little longer. We need some sleep, even if we sometimes work late into the night :)

We would really appreciate if you follow us on social media and join a community and write with us about the future of The Ghost - Task of the Ghost Hunters. You can find the links to Release in the main menu of the game. If you have any further questions, requests or suggestions, we can now be reached via social media.

To a good cooperation.

Your MS Games and Software