Version 12.a bug fixes

Due to a bug many of you were unable to play the recent 12.a update (Veronica-Selina-Ella USA Path)

It has now been fixed and you can access all the new content.

Really sorry about this. I'll be more careful next time.

What's new in this update:

7 playable scenes with many different paths

467 new renders

6 new animations

I would also like to shout out my friend Drooskati. He is the one who told me about Steam and encouraged me to release my game here.

Check out his game "Between Two Worlds" on Steam.