Free DLC - Beach Resort - Is Now Available for Download!

Hello, adventurers!

We have an exciting surprise for everyone. Our first DLC - Beach Resort - is now available for download for FREE! You've read that right: we've decided to make our first content DLC free of charge for all players.

So, what's inside? A lot! Prepare to expand your creative horizons.

Spirit of The Island: Beach Resort DLC will give you an option to pick a brand new starting location: Beach Resort. Almost all of the new Island's area can be used for building (even the beaches!) - just imagine what kind of a resort you can create there! Combine it with the new increased tourist limits and the luxurious dream will finally become a reality. We can't wait to see your creations, so please share some screeshots later!

Very important: Beach Resort is only available when you start a brand new save game, due to some technical limitations. But isn't it nice to have a fresh start once in a while?

Learn more and download the DLC by clicking the banner below:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2419840/Spirit_of_the_Island__Beach_Resort

In one hour from this post, we'll launch our biggest sale yet: SOTI will be taking part in Cozy and Family Games event and will receive the biggest discount to date: 61%. The offer will last until May, 5th, 17:00 UTC. Don't miss it!

Last, but not least - the patchnotes! They aren't super big, since the biggest change is the new DLC, but we do have some fixes as well!

Added a brand new starting Island!

Staff houses can't be rotated now;

Improved player interaction with aquatic traps;

Made various localisation adjustments.

Thank you for being with us! We have a lot more things to share in the coming days, so stay tuned for exciting updates and announcements.