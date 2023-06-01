Update v0.10.3

Hello everyone!

Todays update comes with 2 new Game Modes and balances overall difficulty of the game.

Daily Challenge

Find a new challenge every day. In this new game mode, you will be able to compete with other players to see who makes the best time or just challenge yourself and see how far you can go.

This game mode has the following features:

All players will play in the same conditions, same shrines, relics, survivor, realm, etc...

We want everyone to have the same opportunities, therefore, all content is unlocked. However, you won’t be able to unlock new content for your regular runs or the glossary.

You will be rewarded with 500 extra seeds and a Gnöki Badge the first time you complete a challenge each day.

These runs have restrictions, such as no shrines or crates among others. Curses, Enemy Modifiers and Enemy Abilities may appear, making the run more challenging.

In return, you will be aided by powerful blessings that will grant unique abilities.

You will have a specific Yggdrasil each day, with a 100 leaves to spend.

Leaderboard will be updated every day at 00:00 UTC.



In future updates we will be releasing new Blessings, Curses and Restrictions. As always, we will be happy to read all your suggestions and ideas to create new content!

Custom Mode

Many of you have been asking for the possibility of making a run with your own custom parameters and being able to ban relics, so here we go!

First, choose a survivor, realm and difficulty.

Then, you will be able to set some restrictions, such as disabling Yggdrasil or not being able to ascend, among others.

And what you were all waiting for… We have added the possibility of banning relics, as many as you want (you must have unlocked them in the Glossary and picked them up in a run at least once).

The seed drop % will vary depending on the restrictions and bans you have chosen.

We will be adding new parameters with which you will be able to customize your game in future updates. Please feel free to add any suggestions in the comments below!

Difficulty balancing

We have readjusted the difficulty of all Realms as there are still 4 to come and we don’t want the game to feel impossible to beat lol. Enemy health in both Jotunheim and Vanaheim was too high compared to previous stages. This will make Ragnarok difficulty scale better too.

Bosses in Rage mode won’t have their movement speed or size increased anymore. The only stat that will increase will be the damage they deal.

We have also reduced enemy Giantism ability and reduced the speed at which they grow. It is now limited to a maximum, preventing bosses from getting extremely large.

Fixes

Legendary Relic Beam Pyramid damage was not being tracked.

Pause panel tooltips were not being displayed properly.

Tooltips were not being displayed properly.

After defeating a Raid Shrine boss there was a bug with the music.

In-game glossary was not working properly

If you have any suggestions, issues or any kind of feedback, don't hesitate to contact us:

🔸 Discord.

🔸 Steam Community.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2068280/Nordic_Ashes_Survivors_of_Ragnarok/