Gym Trainer Side Job DLC is NOW OUT!!

Wake the fuck up, Warden. We have a Gym to run. ːkarrynFanːːgoblinInmateː

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2215420/Karryns_Prison__Gym_Trainer_Side_Job/

The Gym Trainer Side Job DLC is now officially out everywhere!!!! ːtonkinBulliedː

As a soft remainder, if you are no longer able to purchase DLCs for your copy of Karryn's Prison on Steam, you can purchase the DLC on our other partnered platform stores and follow the instruction in those files to install the DLC to your Steam copy. A list of official stores are available on our website at:

https://remtairy.com/

Please read up on the description at the Gym Trainer Side Job page, and if you like what you see, then well. See you at the gym, inmate. ːkarrynWardenː

Changelog

v1.2.3.0 - June 1st 2023

Added code for Gym Trainer Side Job DLC.

Fixed several bugs from Gym Trainer DLC Beta.

Hopefully fixed the stacking enemy issue with smaller inmates spawning on top of monster inmates.

Added minor optimization code.

Fixed Russian and Korean localizations not displaying for Stray Pubes DLC.

Fixed minor bugs and typos.

v1.2.3.1 - June 1st 2023