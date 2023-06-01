Moods Update: v1.0.1

Changelist for v1.0.1:
~New Features~
-Implemented Moods category in Seymour's shop
-Added toggle option for spatialized audio
~Gameplay Changes~
-Adjusted NPC thinking time
-Reduced NPC's bark frequency
-Tweaked Seymour's voice effects
-Returning after the credits now starts a fresh tournament
~Bug fixes~
-Fixed dialogue issues with repeating text and looping SFX
-Fixed penultimate conversation sometimes locking up the game
-Fixed repeating tournaments and credits
-Fixed cards hovering above the table
-Fixed negative bet and pot amounts
-Fixed broken buttons in Store
-Fixed Stats panel not always updating
Changed files in this update