Sunshine Shuffle update for 1 June 2023

Moods Update: v1.0.1

1 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelist for v1.0.1:
~New Features~
-Implemented Moods category in Seymour's shop
-Added toggle option for spatialized audio

~Gameplay Changes~
-Adjusted NPC thinking time
-Reduced NPC's bark frequency
-Tweaked Seymour's voice effects
-Returning after the credits now starts a fresh tournament

~Bug fixes~
-Fixed dialogue issues with repeating text and looping SFX
-Fixed penultimate conversation sometimes locking up the game
-Fixed repeating tournaments and credits
-Fixed cards hovering above the table
-Fixed negative bet and pot amounts
-Fixed broken buttons in Store
-Fixed Stats panel not always updating

