Moods Update: v1.0.1

Changelist for v1.0.1:

~New Features~

-Implemented Moods category in Seymour's shop

-Added toggle option for spatialized audio

~Gameplay Changes~

-Adjusted NPC thinking time

-Reduced NPC's bark frequency

-Tweaked Seymour's voice effects

-Returning after the credits now starts a fresh tournament

~Bug fixes~

-Fixed dialogue issues with repeating text and looping SFX

-Fixed penultimate conversation sometimes locking up the game

-Fixed repeating tournaments and credits

-Fixed cards hovering above the table

-Fixed negative bet and pot amounts

-Fixed broken buttons in Store

-Fixed Stats panel not always updating