Introducing...No Man's Sky for Mac

Hello,

I’m proud of the pace of the team on No Man's Sky already this year. Our last update for No Man’s Sky, INTERCEPTOR was just a few weeks ago. FRACTAL was just six weeks before that! We’ve got another surprise in the VERY near future, but today is all about Mac…

No Man’s Sky launches on Macs everywhere today! We’ve poured a lot of love and effort into making this a flagship title with all content updates from the past seven years included.

No Man’s Sky has been built from the ground up with a new rendering pipeline to take full advantage of Metal and Apple silicon. In addition to the Apple silicon Mac lineup, it also runs on select Intel-based Macs.

No Man’s Sky for Mac is free to millions of players who already own the game on Steam. And for users who use both PC and Mac, cross save is supported between both systems, allowing players to jump from a PC to a Mac laptop, or from a Mac mini to Mac Studio.

We support cross-play on Mac allowing players to join the millions of existing players on Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC and even VR.

Expect fast loading times using the Mac internal SSD. Consistent performance across the full range of Macs is possible through MetalFX Upscaling. Metal 3 support allows No Man’s Sky to achieve console quality graphics whilst maintaining battery life on laptops and lower end devices.

Last June at Apple's keynote at their Worldwide Developers Conference, we announced that No Man's Sky would be coming to Mac for the first time. We’ve worked closely with Apple to produce a version that feels at home on Mac. This paves our way for an exciting future on Apple hardware.

No Man's Sky will be available on any Mac with Apple silicon — from the desktop lineup, including Mac mini, iMac and Mac Studio, to Apple’s powerful Mac laptops — MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. It’s also playable on Intel-based Macs with a Core i5 processor (minimum specs - Intel i5 based Mac with 8GB RAM and Radeon Pro 570X 4GB Graphics Card, 20GB Storage).

The Mac version of No Man's Sky is available through Steam today and coming to Mac App Store shortly. Expect upcoming announcements about our next update soon, and future updates to release simultaneously on Mac going forward.

Our journey continues.

Sean