End of Lines v.1.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 11371553 · Last edited 1 June 2023 – 16:09:27 UTC by Wendy

Dear friends,

first of all, thank you for following us during the launch of End of Lines!

Your reception of the game has been very heartwarming to us.

We corrected a batch of small issues, namely:

Fixed a duplicate sentence in the "Panther / Forest" epilogue,

Fixed an issue where the "Happy Event" achievement wasn't unlocking correctly on Steam,

Fixed a wrongly attributed dialog in Chapter 2,

Fixed a branching issue where the player could be shown the wrong variant of the "panther" epilogue.

Don't hesitate to get in touch if you find anything amiss during your playthroughs, we'll keep updating the game as needed.

Thank you again and kind regards,

Geoffroy,

on behalf of the team.

P.S.: did you know that Sam can pet the dog in End of Lines?