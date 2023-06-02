Animals and Ambience 6.0

Legates,
Greetings! I am happy to announce the release of Animals and Ambience! This is the 5th roadmap update released thus far, and while tamer than others, should bring some pleasant life to the world of Warlord: Britannia!
This update contains two main additions, domesticated farm animals which populate barbarian settlements, and some new camp decorations and tents. Unarmed convoys have also been expanded with new wandering shepherds and goatherds!
New camp structures include the frequently suggested Legate's tent, supply tent, and servant's tent. The supply tent does not add to your storage, but instead provides an organized and covered space to place storage structures, which have been expanded upon with amphorae, grain sacks, and packing gear.
Update Log:
- Added sheep
- Added goat
- Added pig
- Added cow
- Added chicken
- Added goose
- Added animal sounds
- Added new exploration soundtrack
- Added shepherd convoy type
- Added goatherd convoy type
- Added supply tent structure
- Added servants tent structure
- Added legates tent structure with new decorations
- Added brazier light structure
- Added amphora storage structure
- Added rolls storage structure
- Added sacks storage structure
- Added packs storage structure
- Updated museum readouts with edited texts
- Changed main menu theme
- Adjusted build tool so it defaults to grid mode on load
- Adjusted servants to prefer supply and servant tents
- Reduced penalty for killing unarmed groups
- Increased supplies carried by unarmed groups
- Increased convoy spawn rate slightly
- Reduced armed convoy spawn chance to favor unarmed slightly
- Reduced chance for settlement garrisoned barbarians to bunch up on points
- Fixed player icon not updating in the map screen
- Fixed progress locking when a past quest is missing
Those who read the last announcement carefully will know I am soon leaving for an archeological expedition to Greece. This will take place between June 17th and July 4th. I hope to lay the groundwork for the Cavalry update before departing, then get back to work upon my return!
As always, please use Discord and Steam to bring bugs to my attention, your help is critical. Thank you all for the support and encouragement!
