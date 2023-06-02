Animals and Ambience 6.0

Legates,

Greetings! I am happy to announce the release of Animals and Ambience! This is the 5th roadmap update released thus far, and while tamer than others, should bring some pleasant life to the world of Warlord: Britannia!

This update contains two main additions, domesticated farm animals which populate barbarian settlements, and some new camp decorations and tents. Unarmed convoys have also been expanded with new wandering shepherds and goatherds!

New camp structures include the frequently suggested Legate's tent, supply tent, and servant's tent. The supply tent does not add to your storage, but instead provides an organized and covered space to place storage structures, which have been expanded upon with amphorae, grain sacks, and packing gear.

Update Log:

Added sheep

Added goat

Added pig

Added cow

Added chicken

Added goose

Added animal sounds

Added new exploration soundtrack

Added shepherd convoy type

Added goatherd convoy type

Added supply tent structure

Added servants tent structure

Added legates tent structure with new decorations

Added brazier light structure

Added amphora storage structure

Added rolls storage structure

Added sacks storage structure

Added packs storage structure

Updated museum readouts with edited texts

Changed main menu theme

Adjusted build tool so it defaults to grid mode on load

Adjusted servants to prefer supply and servant tents

Reduced penalty for killing unarmed groups

Increased supplies carried by unarmed groups

Increased convoy spawn rate slightly

Reduced armed convoy spawn chance to favor unarmed slightly

Reduced chance for settlement garrisoned barbarians to bunch up on points

Fixed player icon not updating in the map screen

Fixed progress locking when a past quest is missing

Those who read the last announcement carefully will know I am soon leaving for an archeological expedition to Greece. This will take place between June 17th and July 4th. I hope to lay the groundwork for the Cavalry update before departing, then get back to work upon my return!

As always, please use Discord and Steam to bring bugs to my attention, your help is critical. Thank you all for the support and encouragement!