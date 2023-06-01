 Skip to content

TerraScape update for 1 June 2023

Update 0.9.1.0

Small update, big impact. Now you can choose which anti-aliasing you want to use, and in multiplayer you will see that you are not the only Scaper on the Terras.

Features
  • Added antialiasing settings: none, TAA, SMAA, FXAA to graphic settings
Improvements

  • Improved position of some tutorial hints for better readability

  • Improved Steam multiplayer lobby:

    • Enabled search for lobbies worldwide (former only regional)
    • Implemented auto refresh lobbies
    • Shows now all current (full, running, not joinable) lobbies
    • Implemented custom lobby name

  • Improved tree trunk textures

Fixes
  • Fixed highscore and progression Issue in Puzzle Terra "A Chapel a day"
  • Fixed points preview issue in the circle around Draw Deck button after using a demolition card
  • Fixed fps dependent point counting in badge
  • Fixed too early unlock of Vineyard Merged Building info in glossary
  • Fixed Map Rating Panel being shown again after loading a game where already earned gold medal
  • Fixed placed extras (game, stone) that were built on a demolished area not spawning after loading a savegame

Some fixes and improvements based on your reports and feedbacks. Thank you for supporting us!

