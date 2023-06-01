Update 0.9.1.0

Small update, big impact. Now you can choose which anti-aliasing you want to use, and in multiplayer you will see that you are not the only Scaper on the Terras.

Features

Added antialiasing settings: none, TAA, SMAA, FXAA to graphic settings

Improvements

Improved position of some tutorial hints for better readability

Improved Steam multiplayer lobby: Enabled search for lobbies worldwide (former only regional) Implemented auto refresh lobbies Shows now all current (full, running, not joinable) lobbies Implemented custom lobby name

Improved tree trunk textures

Fixes

Fixed highscore and progression Issue in Puzzle Terra "A Chapel a day"

Fixed points preview issue in the circle around Draw Deck button after using a demolition card

Fixed fps dependent point counting in badge

Fixed too early unlock of Vineyard Merged Building info in glossary

Fixed Map Rating Panel being shown again after loading a game where already earned gold medal

Fixed placed extras (game, stone) that were built on a demolished area not spawning after loading a savegame

Some fixes and improvements based on your reports and feedbacks. Thank you for supporting us!

Join our community: