Update 0.9.1.0
Small update, big impact. Now you can choose which anti-aliasing you want to use, and in multiplayer you will see that you are not the only Scaper on the Terras.
Features
- Added antialiasing settings: none, TAA, SMAA, FXAA to graphic settings
Improvements
-
Improved position of some tutorial hints for better readability
-
Improved Steam multiplayer lobby:
- Enabled search for lobbies worldwide (former only regional)
- Implemented auto refresh lobbies
- Shows now all current (full, running, not joinable) lobbies
- Implemented custom lobby name
-
Improved tree trunk textures
Fixes
- Fixed highscore and progression Issue in Puzzle Terra "A Chapel a day"
- Fixed points preview issue in the circle around Draw Deck button after using a demolition card
- Fixed fps dependent point counting in badge
- Fixed too early unlock of Vineyard Merged Building info in glossary
- Fixed Map Rating Panel being shown again after loading a game where already earned gold medal
- Fixed placed extras (game, stone) that were built on a demolished area not spawning after loading a savegame
Some fixes and improvements based on your reports and feedbacks. Thank you for supporting us!
