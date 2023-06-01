1.4.200 - Bugfixes & tweaks

New Patch Content

[DLC] New relics: Map of Mt.Moonspell and Map of Lake Foscari

Found in the respective DLC stages, they let you see a detailed map in the pause menu.

Option to Seal the Chaos Malachite relic

Prevents Mortaccio from morphing when he reaches LV80

Option to easily reset Save Data

It’s now easier to reset your Save Data but it is strongly recommended to backup your Save Data before resetting.

Delete save data in main game: [spoiler]go to Options, press CTRL+F2, seven times in a row[/spoiler]

Delete save data in new-engine: [spoiler]go to Options, tap the Account icon seven times, then click Delete Save and confirm through all the pop-ups[/spoiler]

To find out how to backup your save game, please follow the guide here.

List of bugfixes are at the end of the post!

As mentioned in the latest news post, we are also working on a slightly bigger v1.5 patch and will have updates on that for you soon. We're aiming for mid-June.

Video from soundtrack orchestra recording

As many of you who have been following Vampire Survivors from the beginning know, the soundtrack has always been a super important part of the game (yes, even more important than the story 😜 ).

During Early Access I would often receive a track from our main composers and musicians, Daniele and Filippo, and use it to get myself in the right mindset while building new parts of VS. The game wouldn’t be what it is today without its music.

That's why it's especially cool that we could work with a full, fancy, proper orchestra to record the soundtrack for Tides of the Foscari. Today, we released a video from the recording, and we hope you enjoy it!

If an orchestra is not your style, the infamous kazoo tracks are available in the OST on Steam and on our Youtube channel! We're working to put everything on Spotify and streaming services in general, unfortunately it's taking forever as we're still juggling a thousand different things.

The orchestra recording is by the Budapest Scoring Orchestra (they also worked on films like Parasite and Get Out and games like Injustice 2). The recordings took place over six hours of recording sessions with a total of 76 musicians, and the largest session involved a 56-piece orchestra. It was honestly pretty moving and impressive to see melodies from our little game performed like that. A huge thanks to all of you for allowing us to go nuts by hiring an orchestra, but also allow us to indulge in having some fun with some silly kazoo tracks at the same time!

We have also been asked a few times if there is a way to get the soundtrack for the DLCs, and yes, there is: we actually expand the "Vampire Survivors soundtrack" on Steam every time we add new music tracks to the game for free. So, if you own the soundtrack, you should always have all the new tracks too.

That's all from us today. Now everyone can get back to playing Zelda!

-Luca

You can find the artists here:

Daniele Zandara (Composer)

Stefano Sacchi (Orchestrator & Conductor)

Camilla D'Onofrio (Solo Violin)

main game tweaks:

fixed Song of Mana disappearing when entering the mirror in Gallo Tower.

fixed picked up golden eggs not disappearing from the map screen sometimes

fixed Abyss Foscari wall position when setting visually inverted option to false

tentative fix for white screen on starting up the game (switching to the new-engine branch is recommended to avoid this issue altogether, it's one of the many reasons we're moving to the new engine)

new-engine tweaks: