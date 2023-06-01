Beta 10 "'Go Play Outside" Patch (Beta 10.2.0)

New content/features
- Added the "Extraction" mission objective: reach and extract targets out of the map instead of just escorting them out (replaced the FBI "Save the hostages" missions with this new objective)
- Added indicators on objectives placed in upper storeys
- Added new exterior map layouts
Improvements
- Improved some exterior map layouts
- Improved the initial orientation of the enemies
- Reset the playback speed to normal when resetting the timeline
- Added more sniping spots to exterior maps
- Added the current balance in the purchase messages
- Updated translations
Fixes
- Fixed the escort character spawns sometimes being changed between 2 tries of a challenge mission
- Fixed the shoot house floor tiles not counting in the storey computation
- Fixed the perk button tooltips overlapping the button
- Fixed some props placement
Changed files in this update