No Plan B update for 1 June 2023

Beta 10 "'Go Play Outside" Patch (Beta 10.2.0)

Last edited by Wendy

New content/features

  • Added the "Extraction" mission objective: reach and extract targets out of the map instead of just escorting them out (replaced the FBI "Save the hostages" missions with this new objective)
  • Added indicators on objectives placed in upper storeys
  • Added new exterior map layouts

Improvements

  • Improved some exterior map layouts
  • Improved the initial orientation of the enemies
  • Reset the playback speed to normal when resetting the timeline
  • Added more sniping spots to exterior maps
  • Added the current balance in the purchase messages
  • Updated translations

Fixes

  • Fixed the escort character spawns sometimes being changed between 2 tries of a challenge mission
  • Fixed the shoot house floor tiles not counting in the storey computation
  • Fixed the perk button tooltips overlapping the button
  • Fixed some props placement

