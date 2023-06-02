Patch #5 (Jun 2, 2023)

- Stability improvements. Fixes for a few crash scenarios.
- The game now uses a video card connected to a monitor instead of always defaulting to discrete graphics.
- Fix for the secret counter.
- Extra levels no longer affect achievements related to complete game playthrough.
- Added a reset button in the settings.
- Added the game's version in the lower right corner of the main menu.
- Running is now bindable to the Lt button on controllers.
- Minor fix that prevents skipping a part of the second add-on level.
- Minor motion blur fix.
- Minor localization fixes for the German language.
- Minor UI layout modification.
- The modding PDF guide now better explains how to use the --addon command.
