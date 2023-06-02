 Skip to content

Chasm: The Rift update for 2 June 2023

Patch #5 (Jun 2, 2023)

Patch #5 (Jun 2, 2023)

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Stability improvements. Fixes for a few crash scenarios.
  • The game now uses a video card connected to a monitor instead of always defaulting to discrete graphics.
  • Fix for the secret counter.
  • Extra levels no longer affect achievements related to complete game playthrough.
  • Added a reset button in the settings.
  • Added the game's version in the lower right corner of the main menu.
  • Running is now bindable to the Lt button on controllers.
  • Minor fix that prevents skipping a part of the second add-on level.
  • Minor motion blur fix.
  • Minor localization fixes for the German language.
  • Minor UI layout modification.
  • The modding PDF guide now better explains how to use the --addon command.

