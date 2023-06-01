- Fixed a bug in which the farm plot is not getting accurate food production.
- Added more details to the list of Scripted Deaths.
- Fixed text and issue with Kelly as an RO.
- Some group members were not adding to the calculation for the number of items to scavenge. This has been fixed.
- In chapter 11, lowered the difficulty of fighting zombies in the lower level of Lancelot.
- Fixed an issue with a character from Part 2 appearing in part 3 even when he's dead.
Zombie Exodus: Safe Haven update for 1 June 2023
Spring Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
