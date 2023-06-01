 Skip to content

Zombie Exodus: Safe Haven update for 1 June 2023

Spring Patch

Build 11371405

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug in which the farm plot is not getting accurate food production.
  • Added more details to the list of Scripted Deaths.
  • Fixed text and issue with Kelly as an RO.
  • Some group members were not adding to the calculation for the number of items to scavenge. This has been fixed.
  • In chapter 11, lowered the difficulty of fighting zombies in the lower level of Lancelot.
  • Fixed an issue with a character from Part 2 appearing in part 3 even when he's dead.

