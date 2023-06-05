Major Update #2 “Dragon, Hares, and the Beast’s Lairs” is here!

Rejoice Inkulinati Masters,

Well, would you believe it - the second major inkulinati update is here. It’s done, tested, and ready for you to download! We’ve received a lot of great feedback from you since our release, and this update is a result of all your comments, thoughts, and ideas. In this update you will find a bit of everything; new Beasts, a new type of battle, changes to gameplay, new talents, a new Academy class, and loads, loads more. Let’s dive in then Inkulinati Masters. Shall we??

We know that a lot of you are wondering about the new Beasts (heck, we’re excited about them too), so let’s start with those. There are now four new Beasts joining the Inkulinati roster - two Hares, Bees, and the all-powerful Dragon. The Hares are the bigger and more vicious cousins of Rabbits. The Mighty Hare (the one with the Mace) smashes its weapon so hard that whoever receives that blow will get a painful Headache. As you all know, Headaches are a serious issue as any Beast that has one can either move or take an action - not both. That can certainly throw any plans you might’ve had out the window, giving you a headache in the process too. The Hare with the Basket is also one vicious Beast - he uses puppies as explosives! And if you get hit with this cute explosive, you will get a nasty Headache too. Now, if you think this is as bad as it gets, you would be wrong. This Hare also eats the puppies that he carries (told you it gets worse). Why would he do such a travesty?!?! Well, by doing so it allows him to regain health, but also - Motivation, which lets him go through the whole range of movement and still perform an action. Pretty powerful stuff. So the lesson is “Beware of the Hare with the Basket”.

As of right now, you will also be able to play with, and face against the Dragon! This is the most powerful Beast in all of Inkulinati. It’s also the Beast that costs the most amount of Living Ink. It flies around in stylish eyewear, bites enemies which causes Infection, spits fire which creates Fire Sparks, and is itself immune to Infection and Fire Sparks. What a magnificent, legendary Beast. You will also get to meet the hat-wearing Bees. These little Beasts may not have a lot of life, and they lose health when they attack. However, when they do sting they make their enemies Bloat, making them explode upon their death. Plus, the Bees have a really cool, tiny hat. Sure, seems like a frivolous thing to mention, but it would feel like a missed opportunity not to do so.

The next major addition coming with this update are the Beast Lairs. Thanks to them, you will have a new type of battle in the Journey mode. The Beast Lairs are an element on the Battlefield from which opposing Beasts emerge from time to time. You win the battle when you destroy all the Beast Lairs on the Battlefield - and all the opponents. There are four different types of Beast Lairs, and all spawn different Beasts. The battles against them are intense. However, if you come away with a victory, your rewards are also greater than a normal fight.

Next up, is our new Faculty system. From now on in the character creator screen when you venture out and start your Journey, you can choose your Faculty which determines your specialty as an Inkulinati Master. Each of the nine Faculties represents different strategies and synergies that you will use during the game. You can choose a Faculty that is designed specifically to your needs. Hate to be pushed around, and off the Battlefield? There’s a Faculty for that. Looking for a strategy that can defeat Heretics? There’s a Faculty for that too. Take a look through them and see which one suits your style of play.

We’ve also added tons of new features that will add replayability to the game. It was your feedback in fact that made us improve this. We’ve added such features as the aforementioned Faculty system, a new Act that’s unlocked after completing Journey mode for the second time, leaderboards, a rating system, new Non-Battle Locations (look out for the Alchemist and the Princess!), and new hand actions too! Ooo, and we’ve almost forgotten - we’ve added a new Academy Tutorial too, this time presented by Hildegard herself.

These are just a few of the new additions that are coming in this update. There are a few more that we haven’t mentioned too. If you want to see the full list of changes, have a look at our changelog which is just below. And as always, keep that feedback coming! It’s thanks to you that Inkulinati is becoming a bigger, better, and more polished game. There is more content in the works too and we would love to hear what else you would like to see coming. We believe that this Early Access phase is an adventure, and we’re doing it together with you. So leave your comments, join and comment in our Discord, and tell us your thoughts.

All the best and speak soon,

Yaza Games and Daedalic Entertainment