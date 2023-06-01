June Balance Update Patch Notes

Cartel Tycoon v 1.0.9.5443
Balance
- Reduced Enemy Gang power in all modes (except Hard Sandbox).
- Reduced starting Gang Allegiance across all modes (except Needs and Fears campaign, Tutorial, and Easy Sandbox).
- Increased Gang Allegiance penalty for failing a Gang Agreement.
- Needs and Fears: Increased starting Gang Allegiance, Increased time between Enemy Gang attacks.
- Endurance settings changed in multiple modes.
- Reduced Endurance fall rate and increased Endurance recovery rate in the ‘Needs and Fears’ campaign and Easy Sandbox.
- Increased Endurance fall rate and reduced Endurance recovery rate in Hard Sandbox, Survival Mode, and ‘Lambs to the Slaughter’ story.
- Endurance recovers with x3 speed in Hospitals, x2.5 speed in Hotels and Residencies, and x2 speed in other City Buildings with an Endurance recovery bonus.
- Reduced Weapon prices in Area Depots, Military Base, and during Gang Agreements.
- ‘Lone Wolf’ Ability changed.
- +5 Power instead of +3 Power.
- The ability is now available earlier in the ranks.
- ‘F*ck the Police’ and 'Bane of Bandits' abilities now give +4 Power instead of +2.
- Required conditions were changed for the ‘City Brawl’ Event, and the chance of its appearance was reduced.
- Increased the speed of Lieutenant's recovery in the Hospital to 2 days.
Bug Fixes
- Lieutenant Endurance didn’t recover in City Buildings on some occasions,
- Building activity markers were missing in some instances.
- ‘Iron Lady’ achievement wasn’t triggering on some saves.
- ‘City Brawl’ event could trigger in the neutral city.
