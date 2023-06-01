 Skip to content

Cartel Tycoon update for 1 June 2023

June Balance Update Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11371168 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Cartel Tycoon v 1.0.9.5443

Balance

  • Reduced Enemy Gang power in all modes (except Hard Sandbox).
  • Reduced starting Gang Allegiance across all modes (except Needs and Fears campaign, Tutorial, and Easy Sandbox).
  • Increased Gang Allegiance penalty for failing a Gang Agreement.
  • Needs and Fears: Increased starting Gang Allegiance, Increased time between Enemy Gang attacks.
  • Endurance settings changed in multiple modes.
  • Reduced Endurance fall rate and increased Endurance recovery rate in the ‘Needs and Fears’ campaign and Easy Sandbox.
  • Increased Endurance fall rate and reduced Endurance recovery rate in Hard Sandbox, Survival Mode, and ‘Lambs to the Slaughter’ story.
  • Endurance recovers with x3 speed in Hospitals, x2.5 speed in Hotels and Residencies, and x2 speed in other City Buildings with an Endurance recovery bonus.
  • Reduced Weapon prices in Area Depots, Military Base, and during Gang Agreements.
  • ‘Lone Wolf’ Ability changed.
  • +5 Power instead of +3 Power.
  • The ability is now available earlier in the ranks.
  • ‘F*ck the Police’ and 'Bane of Bandits' abilities now give +4 Power instead of +2.
  • Required conditions were changed for the ‘City Brawl’ Event, and the chance of its appearance was reduced.
  • Increased the speed of Lieutenant's recovery in the Hospital to 2 days.

Bug Fixes

  • Lieutenant Endurance didn’t recover in City Buildings on some occasions,
  • Building activity markers were missing in some instances.
  • ‘Iron Lady’ achievement wasn’t triggering on some saves.
  • ‘City Brawl’ event could trigger in the neutral city.

