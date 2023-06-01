Gamepad Support!

**

Comrades,

**

Our friends at Console Labs have been doing a great job recently, and as a result, we can finally bring full controller support to the PC version! (gamepad, steering wheel)

In addition, we are happy to announce that a new great programmer - Tomek - has joined our team and will help us with the further works on the game!

Endless mode is still in development. We decided to extend the mode with the new Most Wanted feature. On the information board you will be able to find photos of wanted criminals, who then need to be recognized and arrested.

Apart from that, we still have to add:

The possibility of skipping training

2 new police cars (Micros, Varilla)

A set of additional achievements (related to the endless mode)

Outpost upgrade level 4 (10 models)

As soon as we deal with these tasks, the Endless Mode will be unlocked!

Best,

Crazy Rock Team