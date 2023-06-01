 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Legend Bowl update for 1 June 2023

Legend Bowl - Patch (June 1, 2023)

Share · View all patches · Build 11371066 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
  • Fixed issue where Steam Achievements were not unlocking.
  • Franchise file sizes significantly reduced.
  • Man coverage players no longer strafe in order to keep up with targeted receiver.
  • Player records file no longer gets deleted from data folder when starting new Franchise.
  • Miscellaneous fixes and updates.

If you experience any bugs or issues please report them here or more preferably in our Discord where you can chat with the community, report bugs, or give feedback on the game.

As always, if you've enjoyed the game so far and like what you're seeing out of the game it would be great if you can leave a review on Steam!

Twitter
Discord
YouTube

Patch Version 1.0.4.2

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 11371066
Legend Bowl Content Depot 1106341
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link