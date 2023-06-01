Legend Bowl - Patch (June 1, 2023)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Fixed issue where Steam Achievements were not unlocking.

Franchise file sizes significantly reduced.

Man coverage players no longer strafe in order to keep up with targeted receiver.

Player records file no longer gets deleted from data folder when starting new Franchise.

Miscellaneous fixes and updates.

If you experience any bugs or issues please report them here or more preferably in our Discord where you can chat with the community, report bugs, or give feedback on the game.

As always, if you've enjoyed the game so far and like what you're seeing out of the game it would be great if you can leave a review on Steam!

Patch Version 1.0.4.2