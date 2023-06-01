Hot Fix - 2023-06-01

Hello Brave Souls!

The beta test of the last changes was concluded successfully, therefore we have an update for you.

This is hopefully the last HoT Fix we need before focusing on other things.

We'll share some details about the update plan tomorrow.

Thanks again to all that helped us battling the bugs. Reports and also your mails with the logs and .dmp files helped a lot! Please keep it on. As there were so many reports we'll not be able to answer you all individually :)

Stay Fresh!

Chasing Carrots

Patch Notes