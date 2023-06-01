Hot Fix - 2023-06-01

Hello Brave Souls!
The beta test of the last changes was concluded successfully, therefore we have an update for you.
This is hopefully the last HoT Fix we need before focusing on other things.
We'll share some details about the update plan tomorrow.
Thanks again to all that helped us battling the bugs. Reports and also your mails with the logs and .dmp files helped a lot! Please keep it on. As there were so many reports we'll not be able to answer you all individually :)
Stay Fresh!
- Chasing Carrots
Patch Notes
- Fixing missing and resetting quests including double entries from the beta branch.
- Fixing many, but not all crashes and starting issues. If you keep getting crashes, please send us further crash dumps.
- Fixing further gamepad input issues.
- Fixing that items can get stuck at unreachable places. (including the well)
- Fixing that you were given the choice of base abilities when already having 6 selected.
- If qualifying for it, the Ability Scroll will now at least show one Ability Upgrade.
- Game pauses when losing focus.
- Character weapons have now proper names in the statistics.
- When leveling up or picking up items / abilities the character will get invulnerable for half a second.
Changed files in this update