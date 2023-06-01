MAJOR UPDATE V0.1.2

New Features:
- New Third Person Chase Camera
- Minimap and Racing Line
Changes:
- Reduced turn sensitivity now makes following the racing line more important
- Assist more is now much less prominent
- Tire compounds now last for the same amount of laps across all tracks. (Soft 2Laps, Medium 3Laps, Hard 4Laps, Wets 4Laps)
- Tire Degradation has been turned off in Qualifying to allow the users to set more laps
- The speed of the Hard tires has been reduced
- Pit Limiter speed has been increased
- Weather change duration has been increased
- AI is weaker initially and gets more powerful depending on the series that the user is in.
Improvements:
- AI pitstop logic has been improved
- User cannot do a pitstop when entering the pitlane from the opposite direction
- Ghost mode gets enabled when the vehicle wants to pit and is near the pitlane
- For complete list check (https://trello.com/b/GqfMzeOw/formula-bwoah)
Bug Fixes:
- Several bug fixes related to Matchmaking and game stability
- And more!
Changed files in this update