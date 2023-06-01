 Skip to content

Formula Bwoah update for 1 June 2023

MAJOR UPDATE V0.1.2

New Features:

  • New Third Person Chase Camera
  • Minimap and Racing Line
    Changes:
  • Reduced turn sensitivity now makes following the racing line more important
  • Assist more is now much less prominent
  • Tire compounds now last for the same amount of laps across all tracks. (Soft 2Laps, Medium 3Laps, Hard 4Laps, Wets 4Laps)
  • Tire Degradation has been turned off in Qualifying to allow the users to set more laps
  • The speed of the Hard tires has been reduced
  • Pit Limiter speed has been increased
  • Weather change duration has been increased
  • AI is weaker initially and gets more powerful depending on the series that the user is in.
    Improvements:
  • AI pitstop logic has been improved
  • User cannot do a pitstop when entering the pitlane from the opposite direction
  • Ghost mode gets enabled when the vehicle wants to pit and is near the pitlane
  • For complete list check (https://trello.com/b/GqfMzeOw/formula-bwoah)
    Bug Fixes:
  • Several bug fixes related to Matchmaking and game stability
  • And more!

