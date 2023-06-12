Patch Notes for patch 1.17.1

We have a patch for you today with a lot of bug fixes as well as a few new items to celebrate Cities: Skylines II.
Free content added to Base Game
- Hidden treasure and clues - happy hunting!
- Countdown Clock
- Plaza of the Future
- Plaza of Transference
- The Creator's Library
- 3 New Commercial Buildings
- New Chirps
Bug fixes & Improvements
- Added tourist capacity texts to Hotel chain panel
- Nature Tourists visit parks and park areas in addition to unique buildings
- Implemented tooltips to Hotel chain panel
- Fixed: Multiple untranslated object's names and descriptions are displayed in the 'Build Menu'
- Fixed: The "Lines Overview" button overlaps the "Open the Budget Panel" button in ES, RU
- Fixed: Asset names shortened for no reason in Polish
- Fixed: Epic Games Windows Shortcut icon missing
- Fixed: There are children and teenagers in prisons
- Fixed: High amount of PathUnits resulting in broken public transport routes
- Fixed: Update button is missing from the content manager
- Fixed: Industrial buildings add incoming transfer offers twice
- Fixed: NullRef exception when bulldozing buildings placed in the map editor
- Fixed: Roads that require two or more DLCs cannot be selected in the asset editor
- Fixed: Six-lane one-way roads runnel has a solid line instead of a dashed line
- Fixed: Passengers are stuck at public transport stops
- Fixed: UI remains open after loading scenario with the same theme as previously loaded map
- Fixed: Untranslated text in Build menu
- Fixed: Windows Shortcut icon missing on Epic
- Fixed: Problems unlocking the Steam achievement Creator
- Fixed: Cargo trucks get stuck at cargo terminal
- Fixed: Toggle zoning tool cannot upgrade roads with full zoning
- Fixed: Zoning toggle has left/right swapped on maps with left-hand traffic
- Fixed: Bus selection is unavailable when only Green Cities DLC is enabled
Industries bug fixes
- Fixed: Forestry has the option "Conifer" but conifer trees are not available in all biomes
- Fixed: Warehouse set to Empty does not receive any deliveries
Sunset Harbor bug fixes
- Fixed: Fish trucks do not use the truck spawn/despawn points in Cargo Harbor, Cargo Hub, and Cargo Terminal
- Fixed: Helicopter stop has a beam in the middle of a parking spot
Airports bug fixes
- Fixed: Cargo Aircraft Stands receive aircraft after removing the terminal
- Fixed: Rebalance crime for airport areas
- Fixed: Aircraft Stand animations are missing
- Fixed: Small Decorative Airport Apron is available without the 'Airports' DLC
Plazas & Promenades bug fixes
- Fixed: Error when making a very small Pedestrian Area
- Fixed: Transport Info View can show Bus Lines inaccurately using regular Pedestrian Streets
- Fixed: Bus routes display on pedestrian streets despite being unable to use them
- Fixed: Some Buildings do not have the notification "Not in Pedestrian Zone!" when placed on pedestrian street without a pedestrian zone
- Fixed: Compact Bus Station is translated incorrectly in German
Roads & Vehicles bug fixes
- Fixed: Bus Capacity 30 has misaligned headlights
Hubs & Transport bug fixes
- Fixed: Harbor-Bus-Monorail Hub cannot be placed on quays
- Fixed: Bus stations placed on pedestrian bus streets cannot find a path
- Fixed: Harbor-Bus-Monorail Hub bus stops do not work correctly
- Fixed: It's impossible to complete a bus line at the Harbor-Bus-Monorail Hub if there are empty stops
- Fixed: There is no Black Taxi Cab on the winter theme map
- Fixed: Issues with faces on cars on Multistory Decorative Parking Lot
- Fixed: Trolleybus roads do not show up when the public transport road filter is selected
- Fixed: Monorail tracks are not connected to Monorail-Tram Hub with Road
Content Creator Pack bug fixes
- Fixed: Modder tab is missing from the education menu when only basegame and the CCP are enabled
- Fixed: Brooklyn & Queens buildings have holes in the mesh
- Fixed: Landscaping modderpack tab has the wrong name
Hotels & Retreats bug fixes
- Limited hotel attractiveness value which can be set for custom hotels from 0 to 100
- Made value field red in editor if user enter value out of allowed limits (fix for hotel attractiveness value)
- Fixed: Variations of Tiny Playground have the same thumbnails in the dropdown selector
- Fixed: HotelNotUsed Tutorial points to Parks & Plazas menu
- Fixed: Visible string ID's in Content Manager
- Fixed: Buses do not use bus bays on the asymmetrical 5-lane road
